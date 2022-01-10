Apple has had substantial talks about carrying Major League Baseball games next season, according to a new report from The New York Post.

The report says: If a deal is finalized, it would represent a significant milestone in sports broadcasting since Apple has long been looked upon as a potential stop for major sports TV rights. One of Apple’s rival companies, Amazon, has already carved out an important piece of real estate in this space, as it will become the exclusive home of NFL “Thursday Night Football” in the fall.

This isn’t the first time Apple was rumored to be eyeing the rights to air pro sports. In July 2021, The Information reported that Apple had expressed interest in the streaming rights for a package of National Football League games the NFL was auctioning.

The NFL rights covered a package known as Sunday Ticket, which aired on DirecTV at the time. It was separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon.

Nothing ever came of the NFL deal. Now we’ll see if Major League Baseball might swing online Apple TV+.

