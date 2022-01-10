Apple’s plan to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 8 may not happen after all, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

“Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently,” he says. “Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn’t be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn’t land until later in the second half of the decade.”

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come in the same size as the Series 7 and include more health management features. Look for an updated Apple Watch SE and an “extreme sports” version. All will see a slight redesign and a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 image is courtesy of Forbes.

