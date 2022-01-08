Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Macworld: A bug in iOS and iPadOS appears persistent and inconsistent in showing other people your attentiveness.

° From AppleInsider: Following a third refusal to allow Apple to block a shareholder proposal, the company will have to address issues with the App Store in China at its annual meeting in March.

° From MacRumors: Dropbox has finally begun testing a native version of its Mac app with Apple silicon support, following widespread criticism from customers and users who initially thought it had no plans to take advantage of the latest Macs powered by Apple’s custom processors.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has updated its Design Resources webpage with something quite useful for designers and app developers. The company has included PNG files for almost all device mockups available on the website, which is great for those who don’t have Photoshop.

° From iMore: A Texas woman says that her Apple Watch saved her life by calling emergency services after she slipped and fell in a hotel room.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! Panel looks at their exceptions and desires for 2022.

