Eighty-seven percent of teens own an iPhone and 88% expect an iPhone to be their next phone, according to a new GenZ Insights report by Piper Sandler. What’s more, the Apple Watch is the number one watch brand for teens for the first time, according to the research group.

Both the 87% iPhone ownership and 88% intention to purchase an iPhone metrics are near record highs for a GenZ Insights survey. Piper Sandler says the iPhone’s elevated penetration and intention are important for a maturing premium smartphone market. In addition, these trends are encouraging as Apple continues to introduce new 5G iPhones, which could provide a significant product cycle refresh.

“We think these positive trends can also be a catalyst for further services growth as well, as the install base for Apple hardware continues to grow,” according to Piper Sandler.

