Aohi is introducing a newest gallium nitride USB-C charger: the US$48.95 Magcube 65W. It reportedly offers fast charging speed for all smart devices.

Apple and Android devices can be charged. Magcube 65W supports PD2.0, PD3.0, QC2.0, QC3.0, QC4.0+, PPS, Apple 2.4 and BC1.2 charging protocols.

The folks at Aohi say it’s 60% smaller than the Apple original 61W charger. They say the Magcube 65W allows you to fully charge the MacBook Pro 13 in 1.5 hours or charge the iPhone 12 for 60% in just 30 minutes.

