As noted by MacRumors, leaker Dylandkt says Apple is experimenting with multiple foldable iPhone prototypes, but there’s no definite plans for such a model.

He says this in a tweet: For those who are curious about a foldable iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays. Too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology though.

There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think Apple will ever release an “iPhone Fold.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related