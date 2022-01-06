Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has launched its annual Back to University program in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil, offering students and teachers free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

° From AppleInsider: Sanan Optoelectronics has failed to gain certification from Apple over its mini LED manufacturing, so for now won’t making the display technology for iPad and other devices.

° From iMore: Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus fitness smartwatch with support for Siri when the watch is connected to the iPhone.

° From The Mac Observer: Security researcher Patrick Wardle made a list of the Mac malware we saw in 2021. It’s a timeline with information on each.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Frank Petrie, Jeff Gamet, Patrice Brend’amour and Jim Rea join host Chuck Joiner to continue the discussion of Siri, comparing and contrasting its usefulness and accuracy to other smart home assistants. (Part 2)

