From now until December 31, half of the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED sales will be donated to the Global Fund to help fight against COVID-19 outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa.

As noted by the () Red webpage, (RED) and Apple have a shared history in fighting to end HIV/AIDS. As a (RED) partner for 15 years, Apple says it’s raised nearly $270 Million for the Global Fund through the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories. A portion of proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

