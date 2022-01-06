Apple Silicon leader and T2 security processor developer Jeff Wilcox has left Apple to rejoin Intel and oversee architecture for all Intel System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs, according to AppleInsider.

“After an amazing eight years I have decided to leave Apple and pursue another opportunity,” he wrote on his LinkedIn page. “It has been an incredible ride and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished during my time there, culminating in the Apple Silicon transition with the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SOCs and systems. I will dearly miss all of my Apple colleagues and friends.”

Wilcox was previously director of the Mac System Architecture team that included all system architecture, signal integrity and power integrity for Mac systems. He led the transition for all Macs to Apple Silicon beginning with M1 chip, and developed the SoC and system architecture behind the T2 coprocessor before that.

Wilcox originally joined Apple from Intel in 2013. Now he’s started a new position as Intel Fellow, Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture. He’ll lead of the Client SoC Architecture team in the Design Engineering Group at Intel and be responsible for the architecture of all SoCs for all Intel client segments.

