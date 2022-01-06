Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220007075) for “modifying existing content based on target audience.” It involves the ability to set content limits for young viewers when using apps and services such as Apple TV+.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that some devices that present content include mobile communication devices, such as smartphones. Some content that may be appropriate for one audience may not be appropriate for another audience. For example, some content may include violent content or language that may be unsuitable for certain viewers.

Apple wants parents and other guardians to be able to set boundaries on what can be viewed or listened to when, for example, using an iPhone or Siri Remote. The device would do so based on who is using it.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Existing content may be modified based on a target audience. In various implementations, a device includes a non-transitory memory and one or more processors coupled with the non-transitory memory. In some implementations, a method includes obtaining a content item. A first action performed by one or more representations of agents in the content item is identified from the content item.

“The method includes determining whether the first action breaches a target content rating. If the first action breaches the target content rating, a second action that satisfies the target content rating and that is within a degree of similarity to the first action is obtained. The content item is modified by replacing the first action with the second action in order to generate a modified content item that satisfies the target content rating.”

