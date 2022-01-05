TP-Link, a provider of consumer and business networking products, has announced its latest networking offerings leading with the Archer AXE200 Omni, a Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E AX11000 router(pictured) with mechanically rotating antennas.

TP-Link additionally unveiled the Quad-Band Ultra fast WiFi 6E AX16000 router (Archer AXE300) and the Deco Wi-Fi 6E AX11000 Tri-band Mesh system with 10G port, along with a lineup of Wi-Fi 6E offerings including a range extender and adapter. Additionally, the Deco Mesh WiFi line is expanding with the new Deco PoE, Deco Outdoor, Deco Powerline, Deco Voice and Deco 5G.

Archer AXE11000

A CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, the Archer AXE200 Omni features tri-band WiFi along with a new 6Ghz band with total speeds over 10Gbps. Equipped with “smart” mechanically rotating antennas, the Archer AXE200 Omni will adaptively adjust antenna orientation according to device WiFi usage and location to ensure the most optimized overall performance. The router also sports a 2.0GHz quad core CPU, 10G port and extra 2.5G port.

Archer AXE16000

The Archer AXE Quad Band Wi-Fi 6E Router is the TP-Link Quad Band router ever. It’s equipped with a new 6Ghz band to deliver up to 16Gbps of total WiFi speeds. It’s paired with a 2.0GHz quad core CPU, 10G WAN/LAN port and second 10G port.

Deco Wi-Fi 6E AXE11000

The Deco XE200 Tri-Band Mesh System incorporates the Wi-Fi 6E mesh system to deliver tri-band WiFi up to 11Gbps with 1024-QAM and a 160GHz channel. The set includes a 10 Gbps port, 4.8Gbps backhaul and 4.8Gbps single band WiFi for devices to deliver the best mesh WiFi performance. The Deco XE200 (two-pack) covers up to 6,500 square feet with a capacity of over 200 devices. A two-pack or three-pack works together to deliver a WiFi experience throughout your whole home.

The routers will be available later this year. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

