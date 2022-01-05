Schlage has announced the Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it will be available this spring.

Here’s how it’s described: “The Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt is changing the way you protect what matters most. Still with the most trusted features you expect from Schlage, our latest smart lock works with Apple home keys. Easily lock and unlock your door using your Apple Watch, iPhone and HomeKit, plus seamlessly manage codes and more with the complete Schlage Home experience, right at your fingertips.”

