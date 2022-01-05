Satechi has launched the USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and Pro Hub Max. The former offers transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, Thunderbolt 3 and more.

Its 8K HDMI output offers ultra-hi-res and additional refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The ports on the USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI include 8K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-A data up to 10 Gbps, and micro/SD card readers.

The new Satechi Pro Hub Max for the M1 Pro and M1 Max Mac Books offers a 4K HDMI port for dual display that supports up to 60H. It also sports a micro/SD card reader.

Satechi’s new USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and Pro Hub Max will be available soon at Satechi.net for US$149.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related