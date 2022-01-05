Apple took home several awards at the Future Tech Awards 2021, which honors the “leading technology products, as voted for by Future’s committee of expert Tech editorial staff.” Here’s the list of winners from our favorite tech company:

° Best Computer: the 27-inch iMac (I find that a little surprising; I would have gone with either the 24-inch iMac or one of the new MacBook Pros).

° Best Smartphone Camera: the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max.

° Best Smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 7.

° Best Tablet the iPad Air.

Apple also placed two folks in the Future 50 2021 Awards, which “recognizes 50 of the most influential people in technology today from across key organizational roles.” Making the list were: CEO Tim Cook; Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer; John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president, Hardware Engineering; Divya Nag, Apple’s director of Health; and Tim Millet, vice president of Platform Architecture.

