EyeQue, which specializes in at-home vision testing, has introduced MyReaderNumber, an iPhone-only app that offers AR technology vision testing for presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition affecting 128 million Americans, more than 38% of the US population.

Presbyopia, which is a normal part of aging, begins around age 40 and typically worsens into age 60 and beyond. With presbyopia, people tend to have difficulty seeing up close and find themselves having to hold a menu, phone or a book at an arm’s distance to focus properly. They may also notice the computer screen becoming more blurry and needing to enlarge the text to see more clearly.

While this is frustrating for many, it is a relatively common condition that can be corrected with simple magnifying lenses, i.e. over-the-counter readers. Left untreated, people may experience headaches, dizziness, or eye strain.

EyeQue’s new AR-powered MyReaderNumber app delivers personalized measurements for both near reading distance and mid-distance (computer use). The measurements are customized based on the user’s age and distance preference. John Serri, PhD., co-founder and CEO of EyeQue, says the app is good for determining the magnification needed for smartphone, reading, and computer use. This enables the user to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) readers that best fit the individual’s needs.

Using patent-pending, AR-based technology, the user simply captures two distances using their front-facing camera and sees results instantly. Users can then purchase over-the-counter reading glasses through local retailers, online stores, and also share the results with their doctors. The app has a $2.99 one-time download from the Apple App Store for the iPhone X and newer. It can and can be shared with many users at no additional cost using Guest mode.

