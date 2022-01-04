By Dustin Darnell

The US$54.99 GoBat MS 5K from Scosche is a great compact charger. It has a matte finish that does not show fingerprints. The MagSafe works perfectly with a noticeable click as the magnets lock the charger in place on newer iPhones.

If the charger has not been used recently, you must press the power button to turn it on. However, if you have used it recently, there is no need to press the power button as it stays powered for a few minutes after the last use and will recognize a Qi device and automatically continue charging the device.

While I have taken advantage of the wireless charging most frequently, it works well as a wired charger. It is a 5000mAh bank, so it has sufficient charge to fully recharge newer iPhone twice.

GoBat MS 5K Specs

• Certified for safety and compatibility to provide Qi-compatible devices with up to 10-Watts of fast wireless charging power.

• Shuts the qi wireless charger element down when something other than a device’s Qi charging area is detected.

• The 10W USB Type-C port is perfect for fast charging the latest compatible phones or tablets whether at home, work, or during on-the-go travel.

• Our specially designed Qi wireless charging area magnetically attaches to and wirelessly charges an iPhone 12, 13 or later device with a MagSafe.

• The 5,000 mAh portable battery pack allows you to wirelessly charge a device from the Qi pad or from the USB-C port and take it along with you to charge anywhere.

• The sequenced LED battery indicator light lets you know how much power you have left

Works with all models of the iPhone 13, 12,11, XS Max, XS, XR, SE, 8, 8 Plus (USB-C to Lightning Cable is required), Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and other Qi-Enabled or USB Type-C devices.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

Like this: Like Loading...

Related