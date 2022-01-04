Eve Systems has announced Eve Outdoor Cam, which the company says is the first ever floodlight camera designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video.

Eve Systems CEO Jerome Grackle says that access to the cam, no matter if the connection is local or remote, is always direct and fully encrypted thanks to the home hub (Apple TV or HomePod). Live images never reach the cloud, not even iCloud. Recordings are stored securely and fully encrypted in your iCloud account.

Eve Outdoor Cam will be available beginning April 5, 2022, from Eve, Amazon and later from Apple at a price of US$249.95.

Apple HomeKit Secure Video enables you to securely store activity detected by Eve Outdoor Cam in iCloud. Using on-device intelligence, Apple TV or HomePod can determine when a person, animal, vehicle, or package is present before securely storing the recording in iCloud for you.

A 10-day recording history is available to view in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. HomeKit Secure Video requires iCloud+ (not included). iCloud+ with 50 GB storage supports one camera, iCloud+ with 200 GB storage supports up to five cameras, and iCloud+ with 2 TB storage supports an unlimited number of cameras. Camera recordings don’t count against your iCloud+ storage limit.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related