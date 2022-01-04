Apple TV+ shows and movies have been nominated for 12 Golden Globe awards. The ceremony — which honors “the best in movies and television” — won’t be televised. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will announce the winners without celebrities, press, or even an audience.

This is due in part to COVID. But probably contributing even more is the controversy around the membership and practices of the HFPA. Apple TV+’s nominations include:

° “CODA,” up for Best Drama Motion Picture.” It’s competing against “Dune,” “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog,” “and “King Richard.”

° Troy Kotsur of “CODA” is up for “Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.” He’s up against Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”), and Jamie Dorman (“Belfast”).

° Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) are both up for “Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.” They’re up against Will Smith (“King Richard”), Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos), and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”).

° “The Morning Show” for “Best Drama TV Series.” It’s up against “Lupin,” “Pose,” “The Squid Game,” and “Succession.”

° Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) for “Best Actress in a Drama TV Series”). She’s up against Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Uzo Aruba (“In Treatment”), and MJ Modriguez (“Pose”).

° Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) for “Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV.” They’re up against Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), and O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”).

° Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) for “Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.” He’s up against Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

° Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) for “Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV.” She’s up against Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Sara Snook (“Succession”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”), and Andie MacDowell (“Maid”).

° “Ted Lasso” for “Best Musical or Comedy TV Series.” It’s up against “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “The Great,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related