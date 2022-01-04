In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ross Young says Apple’s upcoming head-mounted display (HMD) will pack three displays.

The rumored “Apple Glasses” will purportedly nclude two micro OLED displays along with one AMOLED panel, with Sony set to supply the micro OLED displays that Apple will use. The micro OLED displays will be the main displays for the headset. Young thinks the AMOLED screen will be used for low-resolution peripheral vision, thereby enabling a foveated display system.”

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

