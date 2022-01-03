WaterField Designs ushers in the new year with the US$299 Tuck Backpack, a streamlined, updated version of a European military rucksack.

Traditional and modern styles blend with tech features and ergonomic straps in this multi-use backpack that eliminates the need for separate bags for work and leisure. A flexible side panel expands and contracts in response to the bag’s contents, helping it maintain a minimalist profile.

Stowed upright under a desk at work, the backpack acts as a tech locker with padded laptop and tablet pockets (for up to a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad) and ample space for files and accessories. When out and about, the ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sides crease and then tuck securely under the full-grain leather or waxed canvas flap with single-direction magnetic clasps , helping it maintain a slim profile.

