iPhone 14 rumors are so old hat; let’s look at iPhone 15 rumors! In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Jeff Pu says at least one 2023 Apple smartphone will sport a periscope lens.

This echoes a previous prediction by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says the tech giant plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone 14 this year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023.

Periscope lenses allow for greater optical zoom by bouncing light inside the phone off a mirror before passing it through another smaller lens which can be moved closer and further away from the sensor, amplifying the light even more.

