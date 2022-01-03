EZQuest has announced the USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 Ports to quickly charge, sync and transfer data in a pinch. The ports are:

Three USB-C 10Gbs Gen 2 ports

One USB-C Power Delivery version 3.0 with pass-thru charging up to 100 Watts, 5Gbs data and Fast Role Swap technology

Three USB 3.0 5Gbs ports

Users can utilize any of the four USB-C Gen 2 or three USB 3.0 ports to connect devices such as flash drives, cameras, external hard drives, as well as charging and syncing smart phones and tablets. The USB Gen 2 Hub Adapter has an engineered anodized aluminum design that the folks at EZQuest say helps minimize electromagnetic interference.

The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter is compatible with all Apple products with USB-C and any other computers with USB-C ports. The unit is also compatible with USB-C smart phones and tablets with On-The-Go (OTG) support. The USB-C Hub has an extended 9-inch nylon braided cable that allows the hub to lay flat on the desk when connected to any MacBook, iMac, PC, Tablet or iPad Pro.

The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 ports retails for US$69.99 and can be purchased at: www.ezq.com, Amazon.com, B&H Photo Video, and Micro Center.

