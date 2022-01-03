Eve, in collaboration with window coverings specialist Coulisse, has released Eve MotionBlinds, which are reportedly the first connected blinds and shades motors in the market to support Thread.

Eve MotionBlinds will be distributed through a growing network of Coulisse resellers that are listed in the store locator on motionblinds.com/eve. Starting with custom roller shades, Eve MotionBlinds is currently already available at SelectBlinds.com (US), abcblinds.com.au (AU), OmniaBlinds.com, Sonevo.de and Smartblinds.com (EU). For Eve, already offering the largest portfolio of Thread-enabled HomeKit accessories, adding Eve MotionBlinds as their tenth product featuring this technology marks a major milestone in the company’s commitment to transition their low power product line to Thread., according to Eve Systems CEO Jerome Gacke.

He adds that, as the first motors in the market to support Thread, Eve MotionBlinds ] simplify installation of motorized blinds: Simply scan the HomeKit setup code with your iPhone. If a Border Router is present, which for HomeKit over Thread is HomePod mini or the new Apple TV 4K, Eve MotionBlinds will join the Thread network automatically, adding responsiveness and reliability for a best-in-class user experience. Just like any Eve accessory, Eve MotionBlinds are designed to safeguard user privacy. Instead of relying on a cloud, data and intelligence are stored locally on the motor.

Eve MotionBlinds require an iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. Controlling HomeKit-enabled accessories automatically and away from home requires a HomePod or an Apple TV (4th generation or later) as a home hub.

