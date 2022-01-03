In its “tech industry’s accessibility report card for 2021,” Engadget says that Apple has led the way in inclusive design for years, and in 2021 the company continued to launch new features that made its products easier for those with disabilities to use.

Here are some of the things the article says the tech giant did right:

° Updated its screen reader, VoiceOver, to enable better descriptions of images for the visually impaired;

° Launched SignTime, a service that allows customers to engage sign language interpreters on demand when communicating with customer service representatives (via their browsers at least);

° Introduced Assistive Touch for the Apple Watch, allowing for touch-free interaction with its wearable;

° Launched the first medically certified eye-controlled iPad by Tobii Dynavox (pictured);

° Added improvements for hearing aid users with iPhones, allowing for bi-directional communication;

° Made it possible to customize the outline and fill color of the cursor in macOS so those with visual impairments can more easily tell when the mouse moves or changes shape;

° Expanded macOS keyboard shortcuts to allow users to control everything on a Mac with a keyboard (no need for a mouse or trackpad).

° Apple added tools for developers using SwiftUI to make their apps more accessible.

