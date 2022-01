Apple became the first U.S. company to hit a market cap of US$3 trillion today. Shares hit US$182.88 on the first day of trading in 2022, though its share price later dropped, meaning its market cap fell below US$3 trillion.

Apple became a $2 trillion company in August 2020. The tech giant hit the $1 trillion mark in August 2018.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today