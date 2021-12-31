This year has seen some incredible products roll out from Apple and other companies. Following are my top 10 favorites with the top of the list going to

The 24-inch iMac

Apple wowed everyone with its debut of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with your choice of M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. However, the 24-inch iMac returned the fun factor to the Mac product line thanks to its choice of color schemes (I prefer the blue). The webcam, 4.5. Retina display, and speakers are all fabulous. And though the 24-inch iMac packs a mere “M1” processor, it has all the power and more that most folks will need.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro

My second favorite product of the year is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s incredibly powerful, brings back much-missed features (MagSafe, more ports), beefs up the speaker system, and more. But it’s the large, gorgeous display that makes it the best laptop for working on the go. That said, it has more power than most folks need and a price tag that many can’t afford. Let’s hope 2022 sees Apple give us a 16-inch MacBook Air.

Satechi’s 24-inch iMac Air accessories

My 24-inch iMac looks great on my desktop. And everything looks even better thanks to Satechi’s color-coordinated accessories. The The line-up consists of a R1 Aluminium Hinge Holder Foldable Stand, Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate, M1 Wireless Mouse, and USB-C Combo Hub for Desktop. Each is fantastic complementary accessory for the iMac.

Fishskin laptop skins

If you’re traveling with a 16-inch MacBook Pro, FishSkyn’s laptop skins are gorgeous and can add a bit of flair to the portable device. Not only do they look great, but also adds a smidge of protection.

Hyperdrive 4K

You can buy docks to add more connectivity to your Mac laptop. You can buy stands that elevate them to a better angle for typing. With the HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station you get the convenience of both accessories in one device.

SwitchEasy CoverBuddy for iPad

An issue I face when using my iPad is keeping track of my Apple Pencil. Sure, it attaches magnetically (and charges) to the tablet. However, it’s easy for the Pencil to become dislodged. Or it would be without the CoverBuddy.This US$49.99 Switheasy protective cover case has a built-in Apple Pencil holder that doesn’t impede the magnetic attachment and charging. You can attach the slim case to the iPad and still attach the set-up to an Apple Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio thanks to smart connector pass-through technology.

New Siri Remote

The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K isn’t for everyone, but folks invested in the Apple ecosystem will certainly be tempted. And anyone who owns one of the set-top boxes will certainly want to pick up the revamped Siri Remote. eatures an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show.

The 2021 Kensington iPad Docking Station

Kensington’s 2021 StudioDock iPad Docking Station is now compatible with the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro and other models of the Apple tablet. The US$399.99 docking station allows you to magnetically attach and detach a compatible USB-C 11” or 12.9” iPad Pro or iPad Air in portrait or landscape modes. In addition to delivering 37.5W over USB-C to charge the iPad at speeds purportedly up to 108% faster than the Apple 18W charger, StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging (up to 7.5W and 5W, respectively), and supports an optional charging module for Apple Watch (up to 5W) that is compatible with Apple Watch Series 7. (A full review is coming soon.)

BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Belkin‘s BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe and BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger.

The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad delivers fast and efficient charging speeds for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods, engineered with MagSafe to provide up to 15W of charging power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, according to Belkin CEO Steve Maloney. It supports fast charging Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes which is up to 33% faster than Series 6.

Nimalist Air Tag Wallet

I’ve tried several minimalist wallets, but haven’t found one that could hold my various cards, IDs, and a few bills in a small form factor. Until this year; the Nimalist Air Tag Wallet Leatherclicks all the boxes that I was looking for in such a product. Even sweeter, the leather wallet has been designed to hold an Apple AirTag. If I can’t find my Nimallist, I can use my iPhone to ring it. Or I can see where I had it last on a map using Apple’s Find My app.

