I expect 2022 will be a fun, interesting years for fans of Apple products. Here’s what I’m expecting to be unveiled over the next 12 months.

Spring

I think the first product we’ll see from Apple next year is the 27-inch iMac. It will be a super-sized version of the 24-inch iMac and will, like its smaller siblings, come in a variety of colors. It will be available with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors and feature ProMotion, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz.

Spring will also see the debut of the new MacBook Air (which may be dubbed simply “MacBook”). It will sport the M1 processor, the return of MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans. It will also feature a notch in the display housing a la the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. I also think the display will increase from 13.3 inches to 14 inches.

Along the same lines, I think Apple will FINALLY release a standalone display for those of us who can’t afford a $4,999 Display Pro XDR. I expect them to be offered in 24-inch and 27-inch versions.

The last product I expect to see in the spring is a revamped iPad Pro with a beefier processor and a wireless charging thanks to a design with more glass. And I’m anticipating the “Apple Pencil 3” to arrive alongside the new iPad Pro. Its design will be akin to the second gen Pencil, but will be available in black, as well as white. And it will add gesture support.

Summer

Summer 2022 won’t be as interesting as spring, but I expect to see the iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 to arrive during this time. Also, look for the 24-inch iMac to get a speed bump.

Apple is likely to release a revamped iPhone SE during the summer. It will pack a larger display than its predecessors 4.7-inch and 4GB of memory support (vs. 3GB in the for the current iPhone SE). However, I don’t think it will be dubbed the “iPhone SE Plus,” as some have predicted.

Of course, summer is the time for the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (which I think will, alas, be virtual only once again). Naturally, Apple will preview the upcoming updates to macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

I also expect a new Mac mini to debut at WWDC. It will sport a sleeker design and more ports available on the back, similar to what Apple did to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Also, look for it to pack an Apple M2 processor.

Fall

Look for a 30-inch (maybe 32-inch) “iMac Pro.” It will be an even bigger version of the 27-inch iMac, but with an M2 processor, more ports, and a mini-LED, rather than LCD, display.

Autumn will also see the roll-out of the second gen AirPods Pro. I think analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is correct in saying it will feature an entirely new design that does away with the short stem that comes out of the bottom for a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro.

The end user versions of the latest updates to macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS will be released.

And, of course, the iPhone 14 line will be unveiled, along with the Apple Watch Series 8. The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models — the 6.06-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max — will have hole-punch displays.

The two other models, the regular 6.06-inch iPhone and 6.7-inch iPhone Max models will continue to have the notch as they did for the versions on the iPhone 13 series. Hole-displays have a small hole at the top for the selfie camera instead of a notch, which allows for a full screen.

The use of titanium alloy will be one of the biggest changes to the case design in the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ series. Why go titanium? Titanium is heavier than aluminum. However, it’s stronger, so a far thinner piece can be used to accomplish the same strength and stiffness. The result would be a lightweight, durable case.

The iPhone 14 will support Wi-Fi 6E, which adds support for the 6GHz wireless spectrum. This means faster wireless speeds and lower latencies than previous generations, though you’ll need a new router. Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices can take advantage of those new airwaves.

In other words, Wi-Fi 6E is a faster, more efficient version of Wi-Fi that allows wireless access points like routers to better manage networks crowded with lots of users and client devices. It’s not a new version of Wi-Fi like Wi-Fi 6, but is a term that identifies Wi-Fi 6 devices that are equipped with the chips and radios needed to operate in that new mass of spectrum the FCC just opened up.

However, don’t expect to see a “foldable” iPhone.

As for the Apple Watch Series 8, it will come in the same size as the Series 7. It will also include advanced health management features such as temperature measurement.

Look for an updated Apple Watch SE and an “extreme sports” version. All will see a slight redesign and a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

Winter

I think we’ll see a new Mac Pro with a major redesign and the latest, fastest Apple Silicon. We’ll also see the first version of the tech giant’s augmented reality/virtual reality headset.

The first version of the “Apple Glasses” will, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, has predicted be very pricey (think $2,000). It will focus on gaming, viewing/listening to media, and communications.

In 2023 we should see a lighter version of the headset that will, in design, be more akin to traditional eyeglasses.

Whether my predictions are on target or not, look for a very exciting 2022 (and beyond!) for Apple fans.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related