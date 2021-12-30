In December 1998, Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton co-founded The Mac Observer. Now the site has been acquired by Dr. Serhat Kurt.

A note from Hamilton has this to say: Dr. Serhat Kurt has long been a fan of The Mac Observer in addition to having some web publishing experience of his own. Dr. Kurt is the Publisher of macReports, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Educational Technology, President of SECK Inc., and a university professor from Chicago. But don’t let all the fancy credentials fool you; during this process I’ve gotten to know Serhat as a really great guy. His interest in acquiring The Mac Observer matches our own goals for the site: to grow The Mac Observer and help this site we love continue to thrive well into the future.

At least in the near term, you won’t see many changes, and the current staff will remain. I will keep the Mac Geek Gab podcast and host it separately, though extracting that from The Mac Observer’s infrastructure will take a bit of time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related