For women who assembled iPhones at a Foxconn plant in southern India, crowded dorms without flush toilets and food sometimes crawling with worms were problems to be endured for the paycheck, according to Reuters.

“People living in the hostels always had some illness or the other — skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning,” one worker who quit the plant after the protest, told Reuters. “We didn’t make a big deal out of it because we thought it will be fixed. But now, it affected a lot of people.”

Yesterday it was announced by Bloomberg that Apple has put Foxconn’s factory near Chennai in southern India on probation following worker protests and the discovery of substandard living conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related