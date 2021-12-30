Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Bloomberg: Apple has put Foxconn’s factory near Chennai in southern India on probation following worker protests and the discovery of substandard living conditions.

° From MacRumors: https://www.macrumors.com suggested that T-Mobile was aware of unauthorized activity affecting some customer accounts, and now, T-Mobile has confirmed that those reports were due to SIM swap attacks affecting a “very small number of customers.”

° From 9to5Mac: While Wi-Fi 6 is starting to make some headway, some are already looking ahead to far faster Wi-Fi 6E speeds. Although theoretically a small advance, Wi-Fi 6E is likely to offer far higher speeds in real-life use.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple TV+ has posted a “Snoopy Presents For Auld Lang Syne” lyric video.

° From The MacObserver: The National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 lays out voluntary cybersecurity practices for private companies that handle critical infrastructure in the U.S.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related