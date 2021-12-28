As noted by MacRumors, in celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple has revealed a two-day promotion that will offer customers in Japan a free Apple gift card.

The gift card will be worth up to ¥24,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on January 2 and January 3. In addition to a gift card, the first 20,000 customers in Japan who purchase a new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE during the promotion will also receive a limited-edition AirTag with a custom-designed engraving.

