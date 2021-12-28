Apple shares rose in premarket trading on Tuesday, with the iPhone maker on track for a fifth straight positive session as it inches closer to a historic $3 trillion market valuation, according to Apple 3.0. The stock rose 0.4% to $181.07 before the bell.

Based on Apple’s outstanding shares, it will achieve a US$3 trillion market capitalization if the stock hits $182.86, according to Apple 3.0. The article notes that Apple has risen for four straight sessions, ending at a record close on Monday, and it is up 6.2% over that stretch.

