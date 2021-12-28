Apple has unveiled limited-edition Beats Studio Buds in celebration of the Lunar New Year on February 1, 2022.

It boasts an all-red design with gold tiger print accents and will go on sale January 1 at a cost of RMB 1,099. The Lunar New Year is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is the most important holiday in China, and it is also widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam, and countries with a significant overseas Chinese population.

