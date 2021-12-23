Some Apple Watch Series 7 owners have been experiencing issues with charging after updating to the latest watchOS 8.3 software, according to reports on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Communities.

As noted by MacRumors, many of the complaints are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, with users finding that these devices no longer work to charge their Apple Watches. Most of the affected models are ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ devices, but there have also been a handful of charging complaints from Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

