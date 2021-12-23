On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

The Pixelmator Team has released an update to Pixelmator Pro, its image editing software.

The upgrade gives users the ability to export files to Apple Motion, as well as updates to its SVG engine. It requires macOS 10.15 or later.

Pixelmator Pro usually costs US$39.99 for new users. However, for a limited time it’s available for 50% off. A demo is available for download.

Apple has updated Safari Technology Preview. The upgrade includes bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Safari Technology Preview offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. You can experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related