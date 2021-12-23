Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Audiovisual artists who use Macs to output to large stage screens are calling on Apple to provide a way to disable a new security feature in macOS Monterey that is hindering their live performances.

° From 9to5Mac: A new report suggests Uganda used NSO spyware to hack State Department iPhones.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay privacy feature remains in beta on iOS 15, but the company has now published a primer about how it works, how to use it — and what it won’t do.

° From Nikkei Asia: Luxshare Precision Industry is building a massive manufacturing complex in eastern China as it aims — with Apple’s blessing — to break the decadelong hold that Taiwanese rivals Foxconn and Pegatron have on iPhone assembly.

° From iMore: Multiple vendors and media outlets have announced in the past 24 hours they will not be attending CES 2022.

° From CNN: CNN Underscored chatted with David Dorn, product lead, and Meg Frost, design lead, at Apple Maps.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Check out these helpful tips for getting the most out of your iPhone. Learn how to open Camera from the Lock Screen, scan documents in Notes, and more.

° From MacVoices: The new episode serves up the second part of the 7th and final MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide for 2021. It features the final picks from Rosemary Orchard, Frank Petrie, Bart Busschots, and Mike Potter.

