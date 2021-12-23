Scosche’s $79.99 MagicMount Pro2 Cup is the latest in the company’s line of MagicMount line of magnetic mobile device mounts. It’s my favorite for reasons that have nothing to do with its magnetic abilities.

The Pro2 Cup is designed for Apple iPhone 12 and 13 that sport a built-in circle of magnets as part of Apple’s proprietary MagSafe system. These magnets allow these models of Apple’s smartphones to attach to MagicMount Pro2 mounts straight from the box. These mounts work with earlier iPhone series phones as well as Android phones with the use of an (included) MagicPlate.

The folks at Scosche say that “extra powerful Rare-Earth neodymium magnets are 30% stronger magnets than our standard MagicMounts and are 100% mobile device safe.” They do seem stronger than previous versions of the MagicMount, but it’s the cup holder feature I really like.

I’ve tried previous mounts that attached to a car dash via a suction cup. However, I have a long, bumpy driveway, and all of them would come detached as I was bumping along.

However, the Pro2 Cup fits into my vehicle’s cup holder, which eliminates this problem. And thanks to its twist design, you can adjust the size of the Pro2 Cup’s base to fit a variety of cup holder sizes.

Of course, if you only have one cup holder in your vehicle, you’ll have to choose between using it for the iPhone mount or a cup of your favorite beverage. Life is full of difficult choices.

Also, the Pro2 Cup phone holder head is 360-degree adjustable, so you can adjust it to a viewing angle you prefer.

The MagicMount Pro2 Cup is available now on Scosche.com for $44.99.

Pros: More dependable than suction cup mounts/fits a variety of cup holders/MagSafe compatible

