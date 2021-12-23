As reported by AppleInsider, a group of Apple workers spanning not just the company’s retail channel but AppleCare and corporate offices are organizing a walkout on Friday, Dec. 24 to demand better working conditions.

The walkout is being organized by Apple Together, a group of Apple employees that formerly used the #AppleToo moniker to air grievances about workplace conditions, harassment, and sexism at Apple. The group describes itself as “Apple workers in retail corporate, and AppleCare uniting to change” the company.

