Currently, the MacBook Air comes in a 13.3-inch size. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that expand to 14 inches with the upcoming revamp of the laptop. However, I’d love to see a 16-inch version of the consumer laptop.

What I’d like to see

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop (see my review here). However, it has more power than most folks need and a price tag that most folks can’t afford.

A super-sized MacBook Air would provide the bigger screen that many people would love. And it wouldn’t bust the bank as does purchasing a biggie-sized MB Pro.

Rumors about the 2022 MacBook Air

There have been conflicting reports, but the next gen MacBook Air will have a mini-LED, 13.3-inch display, according to DigiTimes. The report says that mini-LED model is expected to boost ‌MacBook Air‌ shipments In October Apple leaker Dylan tweeted that the upcoming MacBook Air will arrive in mid-2022 with MagSafe, a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans.

“There will be color options similar to the iMac 24. The bezels and keyboard will be an off white with full sized function keys, he added.

And , like the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros, the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a notch in the display housing, according to MacRumors.

I have no problem with that. Let’s just hope that notch is available in a 16-inch display.

