A new rumor says the upcoming 27-inch iMac will NOT sport a mini-LED display as expected, but will stick with an LCD display, though it will come in multiple colors.

A DigiTimes report says that, although the 27-inch iMac won’t feature miniLED technology, the LED chips to be used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness. The article adds that the larger all-in-one will sport a thinner exterior design and will provide consumers the choice of multiple colors a la its 24-inch counterpart.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks DigiTimes is right, although this is the first report to mention that the upcoming iMac will come in multiple colors. Many folks have been wishing for this, and I think Apple is listening.

If true, the tech giant may not call it an “iMac Pro” as some have anticipated. Instead, the Sellers Research Group thinks Apple will release an iMac Pro in the second half of 2022 that does have a mini-LED display in a 30-inch or 32-inch screen. If so, it would, like Apple’s pro laptops, be much more expensive than the “consumer” models, and would only be available in spay grey and silver.

I expect the 27-inch iMac to arrive in February or March and feature ProMotion, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz.

