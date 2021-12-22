Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: While Apple is rapidly transitioning its Mac lineup from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon, it’s worth highlighting as 2021 wraps up that the relationship between Apple and Intel hasn’t been entirely severed as reports indicate Apple still has one more Intel-based Mac in its pipeline that’s yet to be released.

° From DuckDuckGo: DuckDuckGo is working on a macOS-compatible desktop browser that “will redefine user expectations of everyday online privacy.”

° From 9to5Mac: The Transportation Security Administration – or TSA – has announced that it plans to begin accepting digital licenses starting in 2022.

° From iMore: Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn will see its Chennai, India plan remain closed this week following protests relating to a food poisoning incident, according to a new report.

° From Seeking Alpha: Outgoing Disney Chairman Robert Iger continues to believe that the entertainment giant would have eventually completed a merger with tech powerhouse Apple if founder Steve Jobs had lived.

° From Fox 2: John Nelson of Novi, Michigan, discovered that someone has planted an Apple AirTag on his Dodge Charger.

° From MacVoices: The new episode offers the seventh and final MacVoices Holiday Gift Gide for 2021. It kicks off with the virtual panel of Rosemary Orchard, Frank Petrie, Bart Busschots, and Mike Potter joining host Chuck Joiner to select picks that go from fun to practical, inexpensive to not-so-inexpensive-but-worth-it. (Part 1)

