Apple is telling folks who plan to order Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more to make the move now to take advantage of “free two-hour courier delivery or pickup from an Apple Store.”

The offer is available in “most metro areas” and is available on in-stock items. Sorry, but it doesn’t apply to engraved devices or purchases made using bank financing or by bank transfer. You can learn more at the Apple Store app or at apple.com.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today