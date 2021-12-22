What? More folks trust Amazon and Google to handle their personal user data and Internet browsing activity than Apple, according to a new survey by The Washington Post.

Not surprisingly, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are definitely distrusted when it comes to handling your personal data. The Washington Post sampled over 1,000 Internet users in the U.S. for the survey. Users were polled on whether they trust the companies and platforms “a great deal,” “a good amount,” “not much,” or “not at all,” with users also able to state they had no opinion of a given company.

Eighteen percent said they trust Apple “a great deal,” while Google and Amazon scored 14%. But in the “a good amount” category, Amazon led with 39%, Google with 34%, and Apple with 26%. Combining the two positive categories, Apple’s overall net positive score was 44%. That placed it behind Google’s 48% and Amazon’s 53%.

