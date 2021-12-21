A little more than two years after he joined Apple as its vice president of marcom integration, Nick Law is departing the company, reports reports AdAge, quoting “multiple [unnamed] “people familiar with the matter.”
The article doesn’t say why he’s leaving or where he’s going. Law left Publicis Group in June 2019 to join Apple. Publicis Groupe is a French multinational advertising and public relations company.
Law had spent 17 years with R/GA before joining Publicis. R/GA is an International innovation consultancy headquartered in New York — with additional offices that include Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Portland, London, Berlin, Istanbul, Bucharest, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney, Melbourne and Tokyo.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today