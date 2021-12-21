A little more than two years after he joined Apple as its vice president of marcom integration, Nick Law is departing the company, reports reports AdAge, quoting “multiple [unnamed] “people familiar with the matter.”

The article doesn’t say why he’s leaving or where he’s going. Law left Publicis Group in June 2019 to join Apple. Publicis Groupe is a French multinational advertising and public relations company.

Law had spent 17 years with R/GA before joining Publicis. R/GA is an International innovation consultancy headquartered in New York — with additional offices that include Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Portland, London, Berlin, Istanbul, Bucharest, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney, Melbourne and Tokyo.

