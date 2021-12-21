Apple’s iPhone 13 production begin in India in early 2022, courtesy of Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, reports the Economic Daily News as translated by 9to5Mac.

From the report: With the improvement of semiconductor supply, Apple has plans to expand the iPhone 13 production area. Industry executives revealed that Hon Hai’s factory in Chennai, India, has already trial-produced the phone. (…) Industry executives pointed out that the iPhone 13 produced in India will help Apple improve its supply in the global market, because 20-30% of the iPhone 13 produced in India will likely be exported.

A June report from the Financial Express said Apple’s increasing focus on manufacturing in India has created 20,000 jobs. And the Indian government says that 200,000 jobs could be created over the next five years.

The Financial Express says that Apple suppliers Foxconn and Wistron alone have hired 7,500 workers each. The article adds that it’s estimated that the vendors supplying inputs to those two companies, like Sunwoda, Foxlink, Salcomp and others, have also hired approximately 5,000 additional employees. This is in an effort to support the manufacturing of the two contract manufacturer firms.

