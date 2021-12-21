Apple suppliers have kicked off shipments of components for a new 27-inch iMac (though some say it will be bigger) with a mini-LED display, according to DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the entire article). The shipments are purportedly in limited quantity.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the super-sized iMac will ship in the first quarter of 2022. He gave additional details to MacRumors:

° The 27-inch display for the iMac will feature mini-LED backlighting, which likely means that it will have XDR branding.

° The iMac will feature ProMotion, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz.

Young didn’t say what the resolution of the 27-inch iMac will be, but the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) will be shocked if it’s not 5K. A few questions remain to be answered about the “super-sized” iMac:

° Will the display size be 27 inches or will Apple up it to 30-32 inches as some pundits have predicted?

° Will it come in a variety of colors a la the 24-inch iMac? Or will it just come in Apple’s traditional “pro” colors of black and silver?

The accompanying image is courtesy of AppleTrack.

