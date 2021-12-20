On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Schimera has introduced Cloaked for macOS, an app to blur or block out sensitive information in images shared via email or social media. Cloaked lets users share the main elements of a document or photo while selectively shielding identifying data such as names, addresses, account numbers and faces. The app automatically identifies regions of text or faces within an image, users can select to unhide certain regions if they choose.

Cloaked requires macOS 10.15 or newer. It’s available at the Mac App Store for US$1.99.

Softobe has announced FoldersSynchronizer 5.2, the Universal version update to their $30 tool to sync and backup on macOS.

FoldersSynchronizer allows anyone to sync and backup files, folders, disks and boot disks. It boasts options like Timers, Multiple Folders, Filters, Exclude Items, Auto-Mount Volumes, AppleScripts, Conflicts Management, File Copy Preview, incremental or exact copy, log files and more.

New feature highlights of version. 5.2 include optimization to run on macOS Monterey with both Apple Silicon (natively) and Intel processors. This version is compatible with macOS 10.13 or higher.

