Apple has seen a “surge” in its smart speaker sales thanks to the HomePod mini, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics. The tech giant now has 10.2% of the smart speaker/smart display market as sales grow 92% year-over-year.

The research group estimates that total smart speaker and smart display shipments grew 10% year-over-year to 39.3 million units, a record for a third calendar quarter though essentially flat from quarter two (Q2) 2021’s 39 million. Strategy Analytics notes that market uncertainties persist, particularly with regards to the impacts of new COVID variants. Sales of smart displays in Q3 surged year-on-year by almost 19% to 11.2 million units, while sales of basic smart speakers (without a display) increased about 7% over the same period.

Eighteen of the top 50 models sold in Q3 2021 were smart displays, with Google’s Nest Hub taking the smart display crown in Q3 2021 with 1.5 million units shipped, followed by the second generation of Amazon’s Echo Show 5 and Baidu’s Xiaodu Zaijia 1c. Google’s Nest Mini was the top-selling device overall in Q3 2021, at just over 5 million units, followed by Apple’s HomePod Mini (over 4 million units) then Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo Dot.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related