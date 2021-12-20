Another day, another lawsuit. As noted by AppleInsider, New Century Optoelectronics accuses Apple of infringing on a total of nine LED patents.

The patents relate to both LED and Mini LED, largely in the context of packaging, referring to how chips and wires are encased and protected. The lawsuit was filled at the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court of Taiwan.

The lawsuit asks for Apple to cease infringement of the patents. It also asks the tech giant to pay compensation to the tune of NT$210 million (about US$7.5 million) to New Century Optoelectronics.

