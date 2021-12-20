In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan analyst Sam Chatterjee says the supply of iPhones 13 models is improving, with lead times for orders reducing to the best levels since the revamped smartphones’ launch. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are still taking onger to be delivered than the standard version.

Lead times for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 dropped to an average of 2 days, down from 3 days one week ago, according to Chatterjee. The iPhone 13 Pro and Max models are also down, from 10 to 5 days.

